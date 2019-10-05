Court adjourns bail application of Khawaja brothers till Oct 14

(@FahadShabbir)

An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing regarding bail petition of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique in the Paragon reference till October 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing regarding bail petition of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique in the Paragon reference till October 14.

The court proceeding was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Jawad-ul- Hassan.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutors Hafiz Ather Awan and Ali Tipu Khan appeared in the court while from the side of Khawaja brothers counsel Amjad Pervaiz and Ashtar Ausaf Ali appeared.

The court sought Khawaja Saad Rafique's counsel Ashtar Ausaf Ali on the next hearing for arguments. The judicial remand of the Khawaja brothers was also extended by the court.