Open Menu

Court Adjourns Bail Hearing For PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Till Jan 7

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned the bail hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six cases and his spouse Bushra Bibi in one case without hearing arguments till January 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned the bail hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six cases and his spouse Bushra Bibi in one case without hearing arguments till January 7.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

During the hearing, PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Khalid Yousaf Choudhary, appeared in court and submitted an exemption request for Bushra Bibi, stating that she could not attend the hearing.

Choudhary explained that the senior counsel was busy with another hearing in Adiala Jail, which prevented him from attending. Despite court orders, the PTI founder was also not presented via video link.

However, the judge accepted Bushra Bibi’s exemption application and issued fresh directives to the jail authorities to ensure the PTI founder’s video link attendance in the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing, leaving the bail applications undecided.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail January From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

3 minutes ago
 15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school sh ..

15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..

7 minutes ago
 Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new pe ..

Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak

7 minutes ago
 Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy P ..

Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns

7 minutes ago
 PM directs ministries to address medicines shortag ..

PM directs ministries to address medicines shortage in Parachinar, establish con ..

7 minutes ago
Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for ta ..

Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for talks

7 minutes ago
 Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' afte ..

Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' after warrant issued

7 minutes ago
 Berlin police investigating suspected poison attac ..

Berlin police investigating suspected poison attack on Russian-German woman

7 minutes ago
 On-line sale for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets ..

On-line sale for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets starts from December 19

27 minutes ago
 Zelensky calls on allies to 'urgently strengthen U ..

Zelensky calls on allies to 'urgently strengthen Ukraine' on battlefield

27 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly drop awaiting Fed policy upda ..

Stock markets mostly drop awaiting Fed policy update

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan