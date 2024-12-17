Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned the bail hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six cases and his spouse Bushra Bibi in one case without hearing arguments till January 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned the bail hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six cases and his spouse Bushra Bibi in one case without hearing arguments till January 7.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

During the hearing, PTI founder and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Khalid Yousaf Choudhary, appeared in court and submitted an exemption request for Bushra Bibi, stating that she could not attend the hearing.

Choudhary explained that the senior counsel was busy with another hearing in Adiala Jail, which prevented him from attending. Despite court orders, the PTI founder was also not presented via video link.

However, the judge accepted Bushra Bibi’s exemption application and issued fresh directives to the jail authorities to ensure the PTI founder’s video link attendance in the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing, leaving the bail applications undecided.