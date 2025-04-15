Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until May 6

The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail pleas filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi, as prison authorities failed to produce him due to security and technical issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail pleas filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi, as prison authorities failed to produce him due to security and technical issues.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka has adjourned the hearing on six pre-arrest bail petitions of the PTI founder and one filed by Bushra Bibi until May 6.

The PTI founder was summoned by the court, but jail officials informed the court in writing that he could not be presented due to security concerns. They also stated that he could not appear via video link because of internet problems.

During the hearing, lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court and said that the PTI founder was expected to be presented. He reminded the court that there was an official order for his production that day. The judge responded by saying that efforts were also made from the court’s side to ensure his appearance.

The judge then asked court staff whether the jail authorities had sent a formal letter. The staff confirmed that a letter had been received. The judge also inquired about the status of the video link, to which the staff said they would check with jail officials.

The judge asked the lawyer to wait while they verified the video link setup.

The court took a break during this process. When the hearing resumed, the court was told that due to internet disruptions, the PTI founder could not be connected through video either.

Later, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry filed a request on behalf of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, urging the court to decide on the bail applications without delay. The plea stressed that a verdict should be issued based on the merits of the case. According to the lawyer, the bail petitions had been filed on August 23, 2023, before the arrests, and the applicants had appeared in court regularly until they were jailed.

The court had issued repeated orders to produce the PTI founder. Video link arrangements were also directed, but not followed by the authorities. The plea noted that jail and police officials have failed to comply with court instructions, leaving no option but for the court to decide the matter on merit without requiring further appearances.

The judge remarked that the date of the next hearing could be fixed after consulting with senior lawyer Salman Safdar. The lawyer responded that the judge could choose any date he found suitable. The court then scheduled the next hearing for May 6 and issued notices on a related petition as well.

The PTI founder is facing multiple cases registered in police stations of Tarnol, Ramna, Kohsar, Karachi Company, and Secretariate.