Court adjourns bail petition of Shahbaz Gill till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A lower court here on Monday adjourned hearing on post-arrest bail petition of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill due to non- appearance of the case record.

Additional District and Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry heard the bail case of Shahbaz Gill in FIR registered by the Kohsar Police Station with regard of his controversial statement about the state institutions during a tv program.

At the outset of hearing, the court noted that an identical matter was already pending with the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Gill's counsel Faisal Chaudhary Advocate said that matter related to the order of judicial magistrate was pending with IHC, adding that this court still court hear the matter.

The prosecutor adopted the stance that the IHC had served notices to respondents in plea regarding the further physical remand of Shahbaz Gill.

The police said that the case record could not be produced this day as it was currently with IHC.

The court asked the Gill's lawyer to give arguments and instructed the police to present the record tomorrow.

The judge said it was a common case like others.

The court held a recession in the hearing and asked the prosecution to present the case record.

However, later on, the judge adjourned hearing on the case till tomorrow and instructed the prosecution to ensure production of case record on next hearing.