Court adjourns bail petitions of 7 PTI women activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A local court Thursday adjourned hearing on bail petition of seven women accused in a case pertaining to protest of August 5.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the bail petitions of women. The court adjourned the hearing due to non-availability of the police record in the case.

During the hearing, Ali Bukhari Advocate said these are women from my constituency that is why I am representing them. No recovery was made from these elderly women, he argued.

The lawyer argued that all the provisions in this FIR are bailable. After this, the court adjourned the hearing till today as the police did not present the records till late evening. A case has been registered against 7 women of PTI in Lohi Bher police station and the said women workers are in judicial custody.