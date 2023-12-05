Court adjourns bail petitions of chairman PTI in terrorism cases

Open Menu

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 11, on bail petitions of chairman PTI and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 11, on bail petitions of chairman PTI and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in terrorism case.

The hearing of the cases was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of special court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain.

The chairman PTI had moved bail petitions in two cases registered by Khanna Police Station and one case registered by Barakahu police station with regard to vandalizing the public property.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had instructed the ATC to re-hear the bail petition of chairman PTI.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also filed bail petitions in two FIRs registered by Khanna police station.

The ATC adjourned further hearing of the case till December 11.

