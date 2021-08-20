Court adjourns bail pleas of five accused in Noor Mukadam case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Friday adjourned hearing on bail petitions of five employees of therapy works in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Farakh Farid Baloch adjourned hearing on the case without further proceeding due to absence of the lawyers.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till August 23. It may be mentioned here that the plaintiff had mentioned the name of five accused including Dr. Zahoor in his supplementary statement.