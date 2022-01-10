Court adjourns blasphemy case till Jan 25

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned hearing till January 25, on a case against a woman pertaining sharing of blasphemous material

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned hearing till January 25, on a case against a woman pertaining sharing of blasphemous material.

The accused woman Shagufta Kiran was produced before the court of ATC Judge Raja Asif Mehmood. The court marked the attendance of the accused and adjourned hearing of the case without any proceeding.