UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Case Against Auction Of Nawaz's Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Court adjourns case against auction of Nawaz's property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned hearing of an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz against auction of property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

AC-III Jude Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the case without any proceedings till April 27, on the request of the petitioner's lawyer.

The petitioner's lawyer Qazi Misbah prayed the court to grant him time to take fresh instructions from his client in the case. The petitions were filed by Maryam Nawaz, Umair Razzaq and Rana Mushtaq.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz April From Court

Recent Stories

4 held during raid on gambling den

4 held during raid on gambling den

6 minutes ago
 IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Ak ..

IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akber from stop list

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is ..

Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is Foreign Politician, Not Russia ..

6 minutes ago
 Anjuman-i-Tajran, business leaders felicitate Shah ..

Anjuman-i-Tajran, business leaders felicitate Shahbaz Sahrif for assuming office ..

6 minutes ago
 Five soldiers killed in north Benin ambush

Five soldiers killed in north Benin ambush

8 minutes ago
 DC Khairpur visits shrine of Sachal Sarmast (RA)

DC Khairpur visits shrine of Sachal Sarmast (RA)

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.