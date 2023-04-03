ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A lower court on Monday adjourned hearing on a case till April 17, against Iza Asad Rasool, the wife of PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill.

Civil Judge Mian Azar Nadeem heard the case filed by a local university seeking recovery of 100,000 US Dollars and Rs 86,000 from the wife of Gill.

At the outset of the hearing, the court instructed the university's lawyer to submit the relevant documents till next date and adjourned the case.