An accountability Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a case against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for illegal recruitments in the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) till October 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a case against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for illegal recruitments in the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) till October 18.

The court proceeding was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Jawad ul Hassan.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appeared before the court along with his counsels.