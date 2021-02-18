Court adjourns case of Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the hearing on the Tosha Khana reference case against former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani among others due to lawyers' strike with out proceedings.

The Laweyrs did not appear before the court due to strike and the court adjourned the hearing till February 24.