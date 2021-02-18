UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Case Of Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Court adjourns case of Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the hearing on the Tosha Khana reference case against former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani among others due to lawyers' strike with out proceedings.

The Laweyrs did not appear before the court due to strike and the court adjourned the hearing till February 24.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Lawyers February Court

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

2 hours ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

2 hours ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.