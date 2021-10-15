Court adjourns case of capt (R) Safdar case till Nov 20

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday adjourned hearing of the case of PML-N leader and former PM Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Captain (R) Safdar and other accused in provocative speech and interfering in government work till November 20.

Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir conducted the case at district court here.

Capt (Retd) Safdar and PML-N leader Jahanzeb Awan appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 20 and summoned all accused for indictment in the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against captain retired Safdar and Jahanzeb Awan under section 1275/19 in Islampura police station for provocative speeches and interference in government work.

The challan of the case was submitted by the police while the accused were on bail.