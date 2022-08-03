Court adjourns case pertaining blasphemous contents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Anti Cyber Crime Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 6 on a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous content on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :An Anti Cyber Crime Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 6 on a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous content on social media.

The accused including Shagufta Kiran, Aqib Shehzad and Shehzad Fahad couldn't be produced before the court from jail.

At this, Judge Asif Mehmood adjourned the case till next date without the further proceedings.