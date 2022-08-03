UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Case Pertaining Blasphemous Contents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 09:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :An Anti Cyber Crime Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 6 on a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous content on social media.

The accused including Shagufta Kiran, Aqib Shehzad and Shehzad Fahad couldn't be produced before the court from jail.

At this, Judge Asif Mehmood adjourned the case till next date without the further proceedings.

