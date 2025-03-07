Court adjourns Chiniot Mines Case Against Sibtain Khan till April 16

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-corruption court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Chiniot Mines and Minerals case against former Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and others until April 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Chiniot Mines and Minerals case against former Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and others until April 16.

Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmad presided over the proceedings, during which Sibtain Khan and other accused appeared and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, the court noted that copies of the challan would be distributed at the next session, emphasizing the mandatory attendance of all accused.

The case, previously under the jurisdiction of an accountability court, was transferred to the anti-corruption court on October 9, 2024, following the reinstatement of certain amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Besides Sibtain Khan, other accused in the case include Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian, and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema.

Sibtain Khan is accused of misusing his authority in 2007 to award a multi-billion-rupee contract to a firm of his choice while serving as Punjab’s minister for Mines and Minerals under the PML-Q government. The firm allegedly had a paid-up capital of only Rs. 2.5 million and lacked the necessary experience for the project.