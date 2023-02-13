Court adjourns defamation case against Imran Khan till February 21

A local court on Monday recorded the statements of PTI's chief Imran Khan through video link regarding his signatures on power of attorney and adjourned the defamation against him till February 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday recorded the statements of PTI's chief Imran Khan through video link regarding his signatures on power of attorney and adjourned the defamation against him till February 21.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Haroon heard the defamation case lodged by Editor In Chief of Jang Media Groud Mir Shakeel ur Rehman.

During hearing, the independent media's Lawyer Aamer Abdullah objected over the signature of Imran Khan on documents of power of attorney and counterclaim. He said that both signatures were different and prayed the court to summon Imran Khan in person or through video link for verification.

Later, Imran Khan appeared before the court through video link and recorded his statement. After this, the hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 21.