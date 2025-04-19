Court Adjourns Defamation Case Against PTI Founder Till 25th
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A sessions court on Saturday adjourned proceedings in the Rs 10 billion defamation suit
against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder till April 25.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Yilmaz Ghani conducted proceedings on the defamation
suit wherein Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared via video link and was cross-examined by
the PTI founder’s counsel, Advocate Muhammad Hussain. Prior to the questioning, the prime
minister took an oath to speak the truth.
In his testimony, Shehbaz Sharif stated that he had not made any tv channel owner or employee a
party in the defamation suit.
During the cross-examination, Shehbaz Sharif further stated that the PTI founder has never made
the allegations directly in his presence. When asked whether the PTI founder had ever personally published or broadcast such claims, the prime minister responded that the PTI founder had made all the accusations himself on television.
The prime minister confirmed that he had personally signed the defamation suit, and that the oath commissioner visited him for verification.
He added that the PTI founder was serving as his party’s chairman in 2017 and has always been a
political rival of the PML-N.
Subsequently, the court postponed further cross-examination of PM Shehbaz Sharif till
the next hearing, April 25.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, through the defamation suit, had submitted that the PTI founder alleged
in a TV programme on April 26, 2017, that the Rs 10 billion bribe offer was made to him by Shehbaz Sharif for silence over the Panama papers case. He said that allegations levelled against him were not only
false but also defamatory.
He said that the PTI founder also failed to tender a publicly broadcast apology despite the fact that he
was served a legal notice in May, 2017 for the purpose. The court has been requested to issue a decree for recovery of Rs 10bn as compensation for the publication of defamatory content in favour of the plaintiff.
