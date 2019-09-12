UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Defamation Suit Against Meesha Shafi Till 19th

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Court adjourns defamation suit against Meesha Shafi till 19th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till Sept 19.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar's witness Sarah Rehman was cross-examined.

Sarah stated that all allegations against Ali Zafar were baseless and he never harassed Meesha Shafi.

Ali Zafar also pleaded with the court for ordering cross-examination of his statement as he had come from abroad for the purpose.

However, Meesha Shafi's counsel sought time for preparation and requested for adjourning the matter.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till Sept 19 while allowing time for preparation to Meesha's counsel.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment. He denied all allegations levelled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on "more than one occasion".

