Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court adjourns DRAP reference till Feb 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till February 18, in a Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) reference against ex-secretary Law Arshad Farooq and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference pertaining to increase in medicines' prices to benefit certain pharmaceutical companies.

The court gave last opportunity to co-accused Sabir Mali to appear and warned that proceedings would be initiated against the accused for declaring him court absconder if he failed to appear in a month.

The NAB prosecutor said that warrants were served to the accused address but could not be implemented. It was informed that the accused was staying abroad.

The defense lawyer said that the accused was out of country and prayed the court to grant one month time for his appearance. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till February 18.

