UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Excessive Ephedrine Quota Case Hearing Till January 17

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:38 PM

Court adjourns excessive ephedrine quota case hearing till January 17

A special anti-narcotics court in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding excessive ephedrine quota case being tried against Ali Moosa Gillani, Iftikhar Babar, Malik Zunair and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A special anti-narcotics court in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding excessive ephedrine quota case being tried against Ali Moosa Gillani, Iftikhar Babar, Malik Zunair and others.

The hearing was resumed by the duty judge Wajid Ali whereas the accused were not present in the court.

The defense counsel pleaded the court for exemption from the court appearance for the day due to some issues and filed applications on behalf of all the accused.

The court accepted the exemptions plea and adjourned the hearing till January 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad January All From Court

Recent Stories

IVPD month-long Promotional Link Training on Finan ..

8 minutes ago

Vivo Upgrades The Style Statement with S1 Pro in P ..

27 minutes ago

China calls for restraint to avoid further escalat ..

1 minute ago

PM performs groundbreaking of industrial city to c ..

1 minute ago

Zakat distribution among deserving people to be en ..

27 minutes ago

East China port sees robust growth in sea-trial t ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.