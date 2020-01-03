Court adjourns excessive ephedrine quota case hearing till January 17

A special anti-narcotics court in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding excessive ephedrine quota case being tried against Ali Moosa Gillani, Iftikhar Babar, Malik Zunair and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A special anti-narcotics court in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding excessive ephedrine quota case being tried against Ali Moosa Gillani, Iftikhar Babar, Malik Zunair and others.

The hearing was resumed by the duty judge Wajid Ali whereas the accused were not present in the court.

The defense counsel pleaded the court for exemption from the court appearance for the day due to some issues and filed applications on behalf of all the accused.

The court accepted the exemptions plea and adjourned the hearing till January 17.