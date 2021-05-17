Court adjourns fake accounts reference

UrduPoint.com
Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:37 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on cases pertaining to fake accounts and a private company B4U

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on cases pertaining to fake accounts and a private company B4U.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by National Accountability Bureau NAB). The court adjourned hearing without further proceeding due to the absence of NAB investigation officer and prosecutor.

The court heard the separate cases against asset freezing of a co-accused Naheed Manzor and a private company B4U. The NAB had requested the court to freeze the assets of Chaudhary Adam Amin, the owner of B4U company. He was accused of looting the public on the name of investment.

Meanwhile, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing till June 1, against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed in reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds of sugar cane growers.

