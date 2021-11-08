UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Fake Accounts References Without Proceeding

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday, due to the absence of prosecution witness adjourned hearing till November 17, in Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Omni Group's Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, investigation officer Shahzeb Durrani and defence lawyers appeared before the court.

The court was informed that witness Rasool Bakhsh couldn't attend the proceedings due to sickness.

At this, the court adjourned the case till November 17.

AC-III Judge adjourned hearing till November 29, against Omni Group's head Khawaja Anwar Majeed in fake accounts reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds allocated for sugarcane growers.

NAB Prosecutor requested the court to grant more time for submission of comments in reference in line of NAB amendment Ordinance.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till November 29.

