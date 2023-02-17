UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns FBR Data Leak Case Till Mar 20

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Court adjourns FBR data leak case till Mar 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday adjourned hearing till March 20, against officials of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in a case pertaining data leak about the assets of Gen (reted) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The three accused including Shahzad Niaz, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Adeel and Shahid Aslam were produced before the court of judicial magistrate Umar Shabbir.

The court instructed the prosecution to submit the case challan till next date and adjourned the hearing.

More Stories From Pakistan

