Court Adjourns Gill's Bail Petition Till Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 07:35 PM

A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday served notices to respondents on a petition seeking post-arrest bail of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case registered against him by capital police

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail petition of Shahbaz Gill filed through his lawyers including Faisal Chaudhry and others.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the FIR registered by the Kohsar Police station was based on dishonesty and political rivalry.

It added that some parts of his statement were added in the FIR and it was presented against the context.

The petitioner said that he was a highly educated person and had been studying in institutions of US and Europe. He said that the case didn't meet the sections applied in FIR, adding that he was trapped in the matter.

He prayed the court to grant him a post-arrest bail. After listening arguments, the court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow.

