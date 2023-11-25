Open Menu

Court Adjourns Haleem's Case Hearing To Dec 18

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Court adjourns Haleem's case hearing to Dec 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Sindh President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh was brought before the Anti Corruption Court here on Saturday from the Central Jail Karachi to attend the hearing of a corruption reference against him.

After hearing the arguments the court adjourned the hearing to December 18 following which the former Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly was shifted back to Central Prison Karachi.

He was brought to the court in an armoured personnel vehicle.

