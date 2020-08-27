Court adjourns hearing against Abbasi, Ashraf in NAB references

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 2, in a case against Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi and others pertaining to illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 2, in a case against Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi and others pertaining to illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to the above matter.

The NAB prosecutor did not appear before the court on this day. At this, the judge adjourned hearing of the case till the next date without any further proceeding.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already granted permanent exemption from hearing to Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi in the case.

NAB had nominated several people in reference including former advisor on Civil Aviation Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Muhammad Irfan Elahi, Ex-Secretary Civil Aviation, M Raheel Ahmed, Chief Officer HR, Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan, former PIA CEO, Tariq Mehmood Pasha in illegal appointment of Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan as PIA CEO.

Meanwhile, an accountability court-III adjourned the hearing against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others till September 15, in a reference pertaining to rental power project.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of AC-III Judge Asghar Ali Khan.