Court adjourns hearing against Ahsan Iqbal till Sept 22, in Narowal Sports City case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal as NAB could not file the Narowal Sports City corruption reference against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal as NAB could not file the Narowal sports City corruption reference against him.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a case initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to the misuse of powers by Ahsan Iqabal during the PML-N government.

At the outset of hearing, the judge asked the NAB officials that when they were going to file the reference against the accused.

To this, the NAB investigation officer adopted the stance that reference would be filed as soon as it get approved by the NAB headquarters.

Ahsan Iqbal's lawyer said his client was sent to jail and given his physical remand but the NAB could not explain the delay in filing of reference pertaining to the matter.

The court adjourned hearing on the case till September 22.