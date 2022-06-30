Court adjourns hearing against Ahsan Iqbal till Sep 5

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 5, in Naroval Sports City Complex reference against Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 5, in Naroval sports City Complex reference against Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The federal minister appeared before court along with his legal team.

Ahsan Iqbal prayed the court to adjourn the hearing till the decision of IHC on his acquittal's plea as the arguments had been completed.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the case till September 5.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen outside the court room, Ahsan Iqbal said that NAB had failed to tell the court about his crime since it filed case against him.

He challenged the anti graft body to prove corruption even of one penny against him.

Iqbal said that resources of the country and nation's time had been wasted on the name of so called trial and the bureau had been telling only stories.