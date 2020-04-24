UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Against Ashraf Till June 9

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing on rental power corruption references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and ex-secretary Ismail Qureshi till June 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing on rental power corruption references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and ex-secretary Ismail Qureshi till June 9.

The hearings of two cases were adjourned without proceedings in a bid of precautionary measures in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The former prime minister and other accused didn't attend the hearing last day in judicial complex Islamabad due to the current prevailing situation.

