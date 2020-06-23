Court adjourns hearing against Gilani till July 9

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others pertaining to award an advertising campaign contract illegally to a private firm till July 9.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference against Gilani and others. The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing.

During this day's hearing, NAB submitted its comments against acquittal pleas of two accused including Riaz Asher and Farooq Awan. The accused requested the court to postpone NAB cross examining till next date as their lawyers were not present.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case.