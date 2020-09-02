Court adjourns hearing against Mehtab Abbasi till Sep 11

An Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a reference till September 11, pertaining to illegal appointment in PIA against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a reference till September 11, pertaining to illegal appointment in PIA against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case without hearing due to absence on NAB prosecutor.

NAB had named Sardari Mehtab Abbasi, Musharraf Rasool, Irfan Elahi and others.

The accused people had moved acquittal plea in this case but no arguments could be given on it due to absence of NAB prosecutor.