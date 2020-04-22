UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Against Pervaiz Ashraf Till June 9

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:17 PM

An Accountability Court Wednesday adjourned hearing on rental power corruption references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and ex-secretary Ismail Qureshi till June 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court Wednesday adjourned hearing on rental power corruption references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and ex-secretary Ismail Qureshi till June 9.

The hearings of the two cases were adjourned without proceedings in a bid of precautionary measures in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The former prime minister and other accused didn't attend the hearing last day in judicial complex Islamabad due to the current prevailing situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

