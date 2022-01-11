(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till February 1, on Nooriabad Power Project reference filed against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sindh's CM appeared before the court along with his legal team. However, the co-accused and NAB investigation officer couldn't attend the proceeding due to illness.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 1.