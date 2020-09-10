Court adjourns hearing in acquittal plea of Gilani

An Accountability Court (AC) here Thursday adjourned hearing in acquittal pleas of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused in a reference filed by NAB pertaining to alleged illegal award of a media campaign to a private advertising firm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here Thursday adjourned hearing in acquittal pleas of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused in a reference filed by NAB pertaining to alleged illegal award of a media campaign to a private advertising firm.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing in the case.

During course of proceedings, the NAB submitted its reply and requested the court to dismiss the acquittal pleas of the accused.

The NAB adopted the stance that the court was misguided in advertising campaign of Universal Services Fund.

It was revealed that fake bills were prepared instead of running ads on tv channels.

The former prime minister and other accused had been involved in corruption practice, the NAB prosecutor said.

The defense lawyer pleaded that the chief executive of USF was removed from his post to stop such practice. Riaz Siddiqui was named as accused instead of including him into the list of witnesses, he addedThe lawyer said that all record pertaining to the legal actions against Midas Advertising Agency was available, adding that all legal formalities were met to award the contract to this company.

The hearing will now be resumed on September 16.