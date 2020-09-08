UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing In Fake Accounts Case Till September 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:13 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) here Tuesday approved request of former president Asif Ali Zardari's counsel and granted time for furnishing arguments in a case pertaining to confiscation of a house situated in Clifton Karachi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here Tuesday approved request of former president Asif Ali Zardari's counsel and granted time for furnishing arguments in a case pertaining to confiscation of a house situated in Clifton Karachi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing in a petition filed by Asif Ali Zardari against confiscation of his house in Clifton Karachi in fake accounts case.

Zardari's counsel Farouk H. Naek appeared before the court in the matter and requested to grant some time for furnishing arguments in such petition.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till September 17.

Meanwhile, the same court granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference in a matter pertaining to illegal allotment of Bagh Ibne Qasim's plot connected with the fake accounts scam.

NAB investigation officer informed the court that the process for supplementary reference was underway and prayed the court to grant some time in this regard.

The court also extended the judicial remand of two accused including former director general Parks Karachi, Laiqat Qaimkhani and Dr. Dinshaw till October 6.

Similarly, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till September 17, on Asif Ali Zardari's petition seeking termination of Thatha Water Supply reference that was also related to fake accounts scam.

