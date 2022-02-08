UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing In LNG Reference Till Feb 15

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Court adjourns hearing in LNG reference till Feb 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till February 15, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case wherein the cross examination of the defence lawyer was continued against the prosecution witness Asim Tarimzi.

The court instructed the counsels to conclude cross examination by tomorrow.

However, the further proceeding was adjourned till February 15. Shahid Khaqab Abbasi along with his legal team appeared before the court.

