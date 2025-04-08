Court adjourns hearing in protest case against PTI founder

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of protest-related and vandalism cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and several party workers, due to his absence

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was scheduled to hear the cases, but the court session was brief as the PTI founder failed to appear.

During the hearing, the court marked the attendance of the accused who were present.

The judge noted that the PTI founder holds the same status in this case as he does in other similar cases. Due to his non-appearance, the court could not proceed with the matter.

The hearing was then postponed until May 12.

The cases have been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station and Golra police station in Islamabad. These cases involve charges linked to protests and damage to public property.