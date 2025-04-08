Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing In Protest Case Against PTI Founder

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 11:06 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of protest-related and vandalism cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and several party workers, due to his absence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of protest-related and vandalism cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and several party workers, due to his absence.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was scheduled to hear the cases, but the court session was brief as the PTI founder failed to appear.

During the hearing, the court marked the attendance of the accused who were present.

The judge noted that the PTI founder holds the same status in this case as he does in other similar cases. Due to his non-appearance, the court could not proceed with the matter.

The hearing was then postponed until May 12.

The cases have been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station and Golra police station in Islamabad. These cases involve charges linked to protests and damage to public property.

