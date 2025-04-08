Court Adjourns Hearing In Protest Case Against PTI Founder
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of protest-related and vandalism cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and several party workers, due to his absence
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of protest-related and vandalism cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and several party workers, due to his absence.
Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was scheduled to hear the cases, but the court session was brief as the PTI founder failed to appear.
During the hearing, the court marked the attendance of the accused who were present.
The judge noted that the PTI founder holds the same status in this case as he does in other similar cases. Due to his non-appearance, the court could not proceed with the matter.
The hearing was then postponed until May 12.
The cases have been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station and Golra police station in Islamabad. These cases involve charges linked to protests and damage to public property.
Recent Stories
"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination
Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC
Stocks bounce after tariffs-fuelled rout
Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Punjab Police did not arrest any woman: minister
Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for inclusion of out-of-school childr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider12 minutes ago
-
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider7 minutes ago
-
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral trade ties16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police did not arrest any woman: minister16 minutes ago
-
Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for inclusion of out-of-school children in adult literacy ..4 minutes ago
-
Notorious snatcher arrested in shootout with Police4 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain disc ..4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur assumes charge as Chancellor of pub ..4 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in protest case against PTI founder4 minutes ago
-
Introductory session of Young Leaders Parliament held28 minutes ago