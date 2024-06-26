Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi pre-arrest bail pleas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on pre-arrest bail pleas, filed by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in six cases while Bushra Bibi in one case, till the response from the Jail Superintendent regarding the PTI founder’s appearance via video link.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case while the PTI's founder lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

The judge remarked that further progress would depend on the Jail Superintendent's reply concerning the video link appearance.

The court adjourned the hearing till July 16.