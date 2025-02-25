The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf ((PTI) founder in 6 cases and Bushra Bibi in one case till April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf ((PTI) founder in 6 cases and Bushra Bibi in one case till April 15.

The case involves serious charges, including murder and arson against the PTI founder, and allegations of submitting fake receipts in the treasury against Bushra Bibi.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

During the hearing, defense lawyer, Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry, raised concerns about the absence of video link arrangements for his clients' appearance.

The court inquired with jail authorities, but no response or letter confirming the video attendance had been received.

Chaudhry urged the prosecution to present its arguments promptly, requesting a fixed timeline for the case.

He also proposed scheduling the next hearing during Ramazan, but Judge Majoka suggested holding it after Eid due to his training commitments during the holy month.

Yusuf Chaudhry, however, opposed delaying the hearing till after Eid, citing his own planned leave after several months of work.

However, the court ultimately adjourned the case till April 15.