Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing In PTI Protest Case Due To Lack Of Chargesheet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:23 PM

Court adjourns hearing in PTI protest case due to lack of chargesheet

The lower court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers till May 12, after police failed to present a chargesheet related to a protest on October 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The lower court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers till May 12, after police failed to present a chargesheet related to a protest on October 4.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the case.

During the recent hearing, advocates Shamsa Kanwal and Murtaza Turi represented the accused PTI workers. However, the proceedings were adjourned as the police did not submit the required chargesheet to the court.

The case stems from allegations that PTI supporters took police weapons and uniforms during a demonstration. The court has now scheduled the next hearing for May 12, allowing time for the chargesheet to be prepared and presented.

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- ..

Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects

35 seconds ago
 Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

26 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

41 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; a ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

56 minutes ago
 Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity con ..

Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells

12 minutes ago
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records i ..

CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari

12 minutes ago
 Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this ..

Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy

12 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thin ..

Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched

12 minutes ago
 Chief Justice (CJ) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ..

Chief Justice (CJ) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan ..

2 minutes ago
 PLF Concludes with grand celebration of Knowledge ..

PLF Concludes with grand celebration of Knowledge & Literature

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan