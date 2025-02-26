Court adjourns hearing in PTI protest case due to lack of chargesheet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The lower court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers till May 12, after police failed to present a chargesheet related to a protest on October 4.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the case.

During the recent hearing, advocates Shamsa Kanwal and Murtaza Turi represented the accused PTI workers. However, the proceedings were adjourned as the police did not submit the required chargesheet to the court.

The case stems from allegations that PTI supporters took police weapons and uniforms during a demonstration. The court has now scheduled the next hearing for May 12, allowing time for the chargesheet to be prepared and presented.