Court Adjourns Hearing In References Against Zardari Till Dec 21

Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Court adjourns hearing in references against Zardari till Dec 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing on Park Lane and Thatha Water Supply references against the former president Asif Ali Zadari and others till December 21.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam.

Farouk H Naek and NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola appeared before the court in Park Lane case.

During the hearing, Naek requested the court to adjourn the case for a week due to his engagements in the Supreme Court.

He said he would be able to appear on daily basis in the next week as there would be vocations in the top court and Islamabad High Court.

He said he would cross examine the two NAB witnesses together.

After this, the court marked the attendance of co-accused in the case and also granted one day exemption from the hearing to Asif Zardari.

The court adjourned the cases of Park Lane and Thatha Water Supply till December 21.

