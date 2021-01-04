UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing In Rental Power References

Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:30 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till January 14, in rental power reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till January 14, in rental power reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The hearing of the case pertaining to Reshman and Gulf rental power references adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted hearing on Barrister Fahad murder case.

The court rejected the request of the co-accused Hasham Khan to submit some documents in the case.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 18.

