UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Appeals Against CM's Oath-taking

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Court adjourns hearing of appeals against CM's oath-taking

A Lahore High Court (LHC) five-member bench on Thursday adjourned hearing of intra-court appeals challenging order of a single bench on oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, till June 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) five-member bench on Thursday adjourned hearing of intra-court appeals challenging order of a single bench on oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, till June 28.

The bench sought assistance from Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz's counsel on whether the court could ask someone else to administer oath or the court could appoint someone else for administering oath while taking the power of president.

The bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the appeals filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs including Sabtain Khan and others.

Hamza Shehbaz's counsel, during his arguments on Thursday, submitted that the former governor by not administering oath to the elected chief minister ignored his responsibility. He also submitted that the governor did not have powers to judge legal status of the 'election' of the chief minister.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Lahore High Court Governor Punjab June From Court

Recent Stories

District Emergency Operations Center inaugurated i ..

District Emergency Operations Center inaugurated in DC office

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to get out of economic difficulties: Prim ..

Pakistan to get out of economic difficulties: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Govt putting efforts to control inflation, bring f ..

Govt putting efforts to control inflation, bring financial stability: Musadik Ma ..

2 minutes ago
 Interior minister prays for speedy recovery of Dan ..

Interior minister prays for speedy recovery of Daniyal Aziz

2 minutes ago
 Co-accused remanded to FIA in money laundering cas ..

Co-accused remanded to FIA in money laundering case

28 minutes ago
 Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.