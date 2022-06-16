A Lahore High Court (LHC) five-member bench on Thursday adjourned hearing of intra-court appeals challenging order of a single bench on oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, till June 28

The bench sought assistance from Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz's counsel on whether the court could ask someone else to administer oath or the court could appoint someone else for administering oath while taking the power of president.

The bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the appeals filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs including Sabtain Khan and others.

Hamza Shehbaz's counsel, during his arguments on Thursday, submitted that the former governor by not administering oath to the elected chief minister ignored his responsibility. He also submitted that the governor did not have powers to judge legal status of the 'election' of the chief minister.