UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Appeals Against Hamza's Election Till 30th

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Court adjourns hearing of appeals against Hamza's election till 30th

A Lahore High Court (LHC) five-member bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing of appeals against Hamza Shehbaz's election and oath-taking till Thursday, June 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) five-member bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing of appeals against Hamza Shehbaz's election and oath-taking till Thursday, June 30.

The bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, heard the appeals, filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs, and others.

As the proceedings resumed, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan asked Ahmad Owais, counsel for the president, whether he wanted to say something about the single bench observations related to the president.

Ahmad Owais submitted that the observations should be set aside as the president was head of the state.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi, a member of the bench, observed that how come any remarks could be given about the president if he was not heard.

Justice Shahid Jamil, another bench member, asked Ahmad Owais to take five-minute time and the bench would give another opportunity to him for satisfying it on the issue. The judge further observed that the bench would hear Hamza Shehbaz's counsel first, and asked him for submitting arguments whether the Supreme Court decision would be applicable from the past or not.

Hamza Shehbaz's counsel submitted that as per previous judgments, the apex court verdicts were not implemented from the past unless directed by the court otherwise. He submitted that actually the election of Hamza Shehbaz had not been challenged. He submitted that different events were challenged, but the election had not been challenged so far, while concluding his arguments.

Later, PTI's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar took to the rostrum and argued that three types of petitions were pending before the bench. He submitted that one petition was related to election, the second was related to the oath and the third one about the illegal steps. He submitted that the Supreme Court verdict would be applicable from March.

At this, the bench observed that now the entire country knows this bench's opinion that the Supreme Court verdict would be applicable from the past.

The bench further observed that the petitioner did not approach the court immediately after the election. The petitioner approached the court after the SC verdict and its explanation was necessary, it added.

The arguments of the parties were in progress when the bench adjourned hearing till June 30.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Progress Ali Zafar March June From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PN ready to tackle maritime security challenges wi ..

PN ready to tackle maritime security challenges with support of sister services: ..

3 minutes ago
 Korea foundation members visit digital heritage ce ..

Korea foundation members visit digital heritage centre of Archaeology Dept

3 minutes ago
 Ujjan chairs hospital management board meeting

Ujjan chairs hospital management board meeting

3 minutes ago
 Timely conclusion of development projects to chang ..

Timely conclusion of development projects to change destiny of people: Ziaullah

3 minutes ago
 Cholistan to have 110 more schools

Cholistan to have 110 more schools

3 minutes ago
 Sindh sets up online data portal for educational i ..

Sindh sets up online data portal for educational institutions

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.