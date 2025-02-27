Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Asad Qaiser's Acquittal Plea

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:37 PM

The lower court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser's acquittal plea in the Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The lower court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser's acquittal plea in the Azadi March case.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah heard the case.

During the hearing, arguments on Qaiser's acquittal plea could not proceed due to his absence. His lawyer, Ayesha Khalid, filed a request for exemption from attendance, which the court approved.

However, the court adjourned further proceedings till April 7.

