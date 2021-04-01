UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ashiana Case Till April 21

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:36 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till April 21

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till April 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till April 21.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and other accused.

The prosecution witnesses including Zargham, Usman Habib and others appeared before the court, during the proceedings and apprised that the relevant record had been received from Karachi.

The court ordered them to appear along with record on April 21 while adjourning further hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had previously expressed serious annoyance on prosecution witnesses over failure to bring the relevant record and issued show cause notice to two of them.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till April 15.

Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings. The jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif before the court whereas his son, Hamza Shehbaz, also appeared.

The judge adjourned the hearing till April 15 after a brief proceeding.

The NAB had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Lahore Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Jail Money April Family From Ahad Cheema Billion Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

WHO Chief Says Pandemic Treaty Gaining Momentum

56 seconds ago

Bolivia Restricts Entry Rules, Introduces Quaranti ..

57 seconds ago

Hasani greets newly elected QPC cabinet

59 seconds ago

EU Commission Chief to Visit Jordan After Trip to ..

1 minute ago

JCPOA Commission to Discuss US Return to Deal on A ..

1 minute ago

GPKSC calls for global intervention in IIOJK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.