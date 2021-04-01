Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till April 21

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till April 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till April 21.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and other accused.

The prosecution witnesses including Zargham, Usman Habib and others appeared before the court, during the proceedings and apprised that the relevant record had been received from Karachi.

The court ordered them to appear along with record on April 21 while adjourning further hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had previously expressed serious annoyance on prosecution witnesses over failure to bring the relevant record and issued show cause notice to two of them.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till April 15.

Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings. The jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif before the court whereas his son, Hamza Shehbaz, also appeared.

The judge adjourned the hearing till April 15 after a brief proceeding.

The NAB had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.