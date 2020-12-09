Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till Dec 15

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till December 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till December 15.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema and others.

Two prosecution witnesses Muhammad Hussain and Kashif appeared before the court for recording their statements.

The court expressed serious annoyance after it was found that the witnesses did not bring the record with them. The court directed witnesses to appear again on the next date of hearing along with record and adjourned further hearing till December 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 12 witnesses so far whereas the total number of witnesses was 86.

The court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad whereas their pleaders appeared on their behalf.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.