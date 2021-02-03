UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ashiana Case Till Feb 11

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till Feb 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till February 11.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and other accused at the start of hearing.

After marking attendance by the court's staff, Shehbaz Sharif sought permission from the court to leave, saying that he was not feeling well.

At this, the court observed that if he had been on bail then it would have been a separate issue.Since you are in judicial custody, this facility can not be granted as it is a legal requirement to record statements of the witnesses in your presence, it added.

However, Shehbaz's counsel submitted that his client's presence was not necessary.

as witnesses present in the court were not related to his client.

To this, the court questioned if ten accused adopt the same stance then whether they could be allowed to leave.

Subsequently, the court recorded statements of two witnesses, Mughir Ahmad and Rizwan Haider, and adjourned further hearing till February 11. The court also summoned counsel for parties for cross examination of witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Jail Same February From Ahad Cheema Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

11 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

21 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

22 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

30 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

30 minutes ago

PTCL supports Islamabad Traffic Police frontline o ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.