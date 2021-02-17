UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ashiana Case Till Feb 25

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till February 25.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and other accused at the start of hearing.

The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses, Saeed Akhtar and Muhammad Zeeshan, during the proceedings. The court directed witnesses to appear on the next date of hearing for cross examination and adjourned further hearing till February 25.

Moreover, the court also allowed Shehbaz Sharif to sign party tickets for PML-N candidates in Senate Elections being the PML-N president.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of Boardof Directors of PLDC. It said, he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxyfirm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

