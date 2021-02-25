Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till Mar 9

An accountability court on Thursday, adjourning hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till March 9, summoned more witnesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday, adjourning hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till March 9, summoned more witnesses .

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and other accused at the start of hearing.

The counsel for parties cross examined a prosecution witness, Muhammad Zeeshan, during the proceedings.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case. The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.