UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ashiana Case Till Mar 9

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:24 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till Mar 9

An accountability court on Thursday, adjourning hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till March 9, summoned more witnesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday, adjourning hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till March 9, summoned more witnesses .

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and other accused at the start of hearing.

The counsel for parties cross examined a prosecution witness, Muhammad Zeeshan, during the proceedings.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case. The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Jail March Ahad Cheema Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash chairs 27th AIPU Executive Committee ..

26 minutes ago

Tennis: Singapore Open results

1 minute ago

Govt to provide another Rs 5b to Akhuwat for low-i ..

1 minute ago

Three held in a raid at Sheesha center

1 minute ago

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Urges Donors to Fund $ ..

6 minutes ago

Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam event with back probl ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.